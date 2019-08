The incident happened Monday morning at an apartment on Shields Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the hand.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the boy was shot at an apartment in the 4000 block of Shields Road.

Police were made aware of the shooting at about 8 a.m. Monday after the boy showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Werth said the shooting was reported as accidental.

The incident is under investigation.