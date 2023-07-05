TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy from North Port, Florida died in a Tampa hospital after he was mauled by his family’s dog on Tuesday.

The child suffered severe injuries and extensive trauma to his upper torso during the attack and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to a release from the North Port Police Department.

The boy died after he was flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional surgeries.

Sarasota County Animal Services removed the dog – identified as a 3-year-old pit bull mix – from the home. North Port police said the agency is not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Earlier this year, a sheriff’s deputy in Indianapolis was killed and her son was hospitalized after they were attacked while dogsitting for a friend.