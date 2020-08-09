6 liquor permits cited for violating health orders in Ohio

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited six establishments overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations

(WYTV) – Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited six establishments overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

These six establishments are outside of the Valley, but agents are following up with safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives.

The agents visited the following liquor-permitted establishments and issued citations after witnessing the violations:

Wayne County Speedway, Orville – received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The Wayne County Health Department requested OIU’s assistance at an event being held at the establishment. Agents, along with the health department, observed several health violations. One of those violations included the majority of employees and staff not wearing facial coverings as required. OIU issued a violation notice against the liquor permit for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The health department observed additional violations relating to spectators and operations. Those violations will be handled by the health department.

– received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The Wayne County Health Department requested OIU’s assistance at an event being held at the establishment. Agents, along with the health department, observed several health violations. One of those violations included the majority of employees and staff not wearing facial coverings as required. OIU issued a violation notice against the liquor permit for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The health department observed additional violations relating to spectators and operations. Those violations will be handled by the health department. Moose Lodge, Waverly – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). At approximately 12:30 a.m. agents entered the establishment and observed patrons consuming beer. Agents conducted an administrative inspection of the permit premises and found an additional violation of insanitary conditions.

– received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). At approximately 12:30 a.m. agents entered the establishment and observed patrons consuming beer. Agents conducted an administrative inspection of the permit premises and found an additional violation of insanitary conditions. Kings Grills, Lebanon – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents entered the establishment and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages.

– received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents entered the establishment and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages. Laynes Lounge, New Carlisle – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the permit premises and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m. and again at 11:15 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales and consumption of alcohol or alcoholic beverages.

– received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the permit premises and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m. and again at 11:15 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales and consumption of alcohol or alcoholic beverages. Hotwired Restaurant Group LLC, known as Tempe Taco, Reynoldsburg – received an administrative citation for sale of beverages for off-premises consumption. A complaint was received indicating patrons could purchase more than three mixed drinks to go without a food purchase. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase four alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption.

– received an administrative citation for sale of beverages for off-premises consumption. A complaint was received indicating patrons could purchase more than three mixed drinks to go without a food purchase. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase four alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption. Burnzies Old Trail Inn LLC, known as Burnzie’s Old Trail, Columbus – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase a beer from the bar at 10:30 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“The majority of establishments we visit are doing everything they can to provide a safe environment for their patrons,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “It is no surprise to see so many following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and compliant with the directives. Agents will continue to conduct compliance checks and take enforcement action when egregious violations are observed.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.

Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.

Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.