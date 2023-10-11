Why wait until New Year’s to get healthy?! Get ready for the 4th Healthy Heart Healthy Living-2023 event, presented by Vicki Doe Fitness.

There will be health screenings and short classes in mindful moving.

Infectious disease specialist Virginia Dee Banks, MD, will give the keynote address on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

WYTV’s JIM LOBOY will be the EMCEE for the Flavor of Wellness Celebrity Healthy Cook-off, and Reverend Lewis Macklin will be the main Master of Ceremonies..

The “Flavor of Wellness Celebrity Healthy Cook-off,” with local groups cookin’ LIVE…Participating businesses and organizations are the American Heart Association (The Spice Girls), Case Western Reserve/UH Hospitals Behavioral Health Research Group (Food for Thought), City of Youngstown (Heart Healthy YOUngstown), Centers for Hearing Care (Hear the Sizzle), Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition (Southern Soul), and Youngstown (OH) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated (The Lovely Links)

October 14, 2023, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, at the Eastwood Event Centre-Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Mall Complex

Check out vickidoefitness.com/register to learn more and get your tickets.