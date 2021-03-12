4 hurt, 2 in critical condition after crash closed portion of Route 46 in Austintown

A 7-year-old is among those seriously hurt

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were injured in a crash on State Route 46 between Kirk and Shields roads in Austintown Friday morning. Two people, including a 7-year-old, are in critical condition.

It happened at 7:50 a.m. and closed a portion of Route 46.

One driver, 42-year-old Jessica Kohler, of Canfield, is in critical condition.

The other driver, 26-year-old Dylan Walters, of Austintown, is in stable condition.

His passengers were 5 and 7 years old. The 7-year-old is in critical condition. The other child’s condition is stable.

All four were taken to the hospital.

Kohler was headed north on Route 46 when Walters, who was driving south, went left of center and hit Kohler head-on, according to a release.

Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the road into a ditch.

Both of the children were properly restrained, Highway Patrol said, but Kohler and Walters were not wearing seatbelts.

Route 46 reopened around 10 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.