24 Northern Ohio Red Cross volunteers respond to several disasters

(WYTV) – Volunteers from Northern Ohio have been deployed to the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura. Several others have responded to the current wildfires in California.

Nineteen Northern Ohio volunteers were assigned to help with hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas.

Four volunteers were assigned to the wildfire relief effort.

One volunteer was deployed to Florida in response to a tornado that touched down earlier this week.

Along the Gulf Coast, hundreds more trained Red cross disaster workers are helping people impacted by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura–one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

Homes and businesses are destroyed, heavy debris is blocking roads and hundreds of thousands of people are without power and water.

The Red Cross has teams of volunteers circulating through accessible areas to assess damage and provide ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks.

Thousands of people are taking refuge in emergency lodgings, including shelters and, in some circumstances, hotels.

Red Cross workers are also helping to replace prescription medications, eyeglasses and offer emotional support to people whose lives have been turned upside down.

Nearly two weeks after first igniting, wildfires continue to burn out of control with nearly 54,000 people who still can’t return home in northern California.

Hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers are focused on providing food, shelter, relief supplies and comfort to people in need.

The Red Cross is helping people affected by wildfires in Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Additional volunteers are needed to train for disaster responses, specifically to respond to home fires locally and to staff shelters during national disaster responses. Licensed health care professionals are also needed to help people in disaster shelters.

People in good health and who are willing and able to receive free Red Cross training and can deploy for up to two weeks can visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday , or can call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The number one priority of the American Red Cross is the health and safety of their employees, volunteers, blood donors and recipients, and the people they serve, and they have implemented several measures, in accordance with CDC guidelines, to protect their workers and those who need assistance.