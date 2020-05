Workers had repainted the seats for next year's graduating class since the school was shut down weeks ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The seats at Falcon Stadium in Austintown are back to the way they were earlier this year.

Recently, maintenance workers repainted the seats at Fitch High School for next year’s graduating class since the school was shut down weeks ago because of the pandemic.

That upset some families of this year’s senior class, so the year was switched back in time for graduation.