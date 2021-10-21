2 women facing soliciting charges following raid in North Lima

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women are expected to be in court Friday after being charged with soliciting sex at a massage parlor in North Lima.

Lin Quin, 50, and Ping Wang, 53, are charged with soliciting. A criminal complaint was filed against the women Wednesday.

Beaver Township Police say they uncovered illegal acts at Cindy’s Body Spa Massage on Market Street. The police department received multiple complaints from other agencies and sources that possible illegal sexual activity was going on at the business.

Police entered the massage spa on October 19 with a search warrant.

“Eventually, at some point, somebody’s going to come forward and say that these types of things are going on. The police are going to get involved. There will be an investigation, and you are going to get arrested,” said Beaver Township Police chief Eric Dattilo.