2 taken to hospital after ambulance crash on I-80

Credit: WKBN

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people taken to the hospital after an Akron Children’s Hospital Ambulance crashes on I-80 West in Jackson Township.

It happened around 3:30 this morning near the Meander Reservoir.

Troopers on scene say no patients were on board at the time of the crash.

Drivers, right now, only one lane of I-80 West is open between the Meander Reservoir and the Turnpike Entrance.

Troopers ask that you slow down in that area while they are on scene investigating.

Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

