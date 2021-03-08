2 hurt in Boardman crash

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Market Street near Premier Bank

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash in Boardman on Monday.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one driver was heading south and the other north when the crash happened. No other details were released.

The trooper was heading to the hospital to get statements from the victims.

Market Street was shut down as crews worked to clear the crash.

The road has since reopened.