‘We’re just happy to be back’: 175th Canfield Fair kicks off after 2020’s canceled year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – After a long wait, the 175th annual Canfield Fair kicked off Wednesday.

The best six days of summer are officially here.

The Canfield Fair is underway for the 175th year. It’s a place where thousands of memories have been made, and after a year without a fair, many are just excited to be back, even if there was a bit of rain.

The Canfield Fair is giving us ‘Something to Crow About’ as summer in the Valley winds down.

“I’m glad to get my kids out here to have fun and get out of the house and be able to enjoy this. They’ve missed it so much and so have I. We’ve grown up with this. We love it and we’re just happy to be back,” said Becky Gonzalez of Struthers.

“I think everybody just wants to get back out, you know, they didn’t have this last year. It’s been two years,” said James Serenko.

So many people feel the exact same way. They’ve missed all the big moments the fair brings — the fries, the funnel cakes — even that first ride on the Ferris wheel.

“Me and my husband use to ride that when we were kids, and now we come out here as a family and we eat the cavatelli at DeLuca’s and just walk around the fair and have fun,” Gonzalez said.

DeLuca’s owner Rick Pachell says, after a year off, it was tough getting back into the swing of things.

“You know, we lost a lot of income and that, but we’re back into it, back into the groove and we’re ready for a great weekend,” he said.

So is the fair board. After only having a Junior Fair last year, they’re more than ready to be back out there with everyone.

“It looks like it’s going to be a perfect weekend. It was a challenge this morning with parking, but we’ve accomplished all that and we’re going to make it work,” said George Roman of the Canfield Fair Board.

But the best part by far are the memories you get to make.

And the traditions of meeting up at the big rock starts when you’re younger and they seem to last a lifetime.

“We laugh, tell old stories about high schools. Kids are growing up, close to empty-nesting. It’s just like being kids again. Love the fair,” said Tracey Wagner.

Year after year, we go to the Canfield Fair and it’s so fun to talk with people and hear their memories of the fair. It’s something that stays with them, traditions they want to pass on to their children.

It’s something special and unique to us right here in the Valley — that we’ll continue to tell you about, all through the six best days of summer.

The fair runs Wednesday through Monday.

There’s also a new app to help fairgoers navigate a bit easier. The Canfield Fairgrounds app allows you to purchase tickets, look at the fair schedule and a list of vendors and access a map.