(The Hill) — One migrant was found dead and three others were taken to a nearby medical facility after being found train boxcar in Eagle Pass, Texas over the weekend.

It was the second time in two days that authorities discovered migrants trapped in a train car in the Lone Star state.

Two migrants died and ten others were hospitalized on Friday after police in Uvalde responded to a tip about numerous undocumented immigrants suffocating inside of a train car.

On Saturday, U.S. Border Patrol agents searched a boxcar in a Union Pacific railyard in Eagle Pass after one of the individuals in the car called 911.

In a statement to The Hill, Union Pacific said that the U.S. Border Patrol notified them that it found 12 individuals in a company boxcar.

“Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident. Our commitment to safety and to guarding human life is central to who we are as a company and as people,” the company said.

“These incidents stand as a grim reminder of why we make every effort to stop people from trespassing on our property and on our trains.”