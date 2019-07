The coroner confirms that one man was killed in the 500 block of E. Philadelphia Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Youngstown’s south side.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a family member of the victim called 911 after finding him dead inside a home in the 500 block of E. Philadelphia Ave.

Police said the man had been shot.

The victim hasn’t been identified by investigators yet. Police only said the victim is a man in his 30s.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.