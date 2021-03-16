1 man caught, 1 man wanted in Columbiana County

ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Columbiana County are looking for one man while another wanted man is in custody in connection to unrelated crimes.

Dustin Andric is wanted for firing shots toward a house and car in Elkton Sunday morning. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you know where Andric is, call the Columbiana County Sheriff.

St. Clair Township Police say a man they considered armed and dangerous has been caught in connection to an unrelated crime.

John Sullivan was wanted on multiple warrants but was recently arrested.

