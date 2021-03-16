1 man caught, 1 man wanted in Columbiana County

Police in Columbiana County are looking for one man while another wanted man is in custody in connection to unrelated crimes.

Dustin Andric is wanted for firing shots toward a house and car in Elkton Sunday morning. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you know where Andric is, call the Columbiana County Sheriff.

St. Clair Township Police say a man they considered armed and dangerous has been caught in connection to an unrelated crime.

John Sullivan was wanted on multiple warrants but was recently arrested.