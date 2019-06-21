Some Walmart frozen berries recalled for virus concerns

(WYTV) – The FDA announced Thursday that some frozen blueberries sold at Walmart and other retailers are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.
FDA testing of the frozen blackberries from Georgia-based Alma Pak was reported to have tested positive for the virus.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.
No illnesses have been reported.
Specific lot information is as follows:
|Product
|UPC Code
|Retailer
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|Distributed to
select stores in:
|Distribution
Dates:
|16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries
|078742-431017
|Walmart
|AP1555
AP1640
AP1655
|1/25/2021
3/07/2021
4/08/2021
|GA, FL, NC and SC
|1/31-2019 –
5/31/2019
|12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries
|051933-34784-7
|Save-A-Lot
|AP 1700
|4/22/2021
4/23/2021
4/24/2021
|FL, NC, NY, TN, WI
|5/5/2019 –
5/15/2019
The berries have been removed from stores. If you purchased the products, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.