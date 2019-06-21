Some Walmart frozen berries recalled for virus concerns

The berries were sold at Walmart and other retailers

(WYTV) – The FDA announced Thursday that some frozen blueberries sold at Walmart and other retailers are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.

FDA testing of the frozen blackberries from Georgia-based Alma Pak was reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported.

Specific lot information is as follows:

Product UPC Code Retailer Lot Number Expiry Date Distributed to

select stores in: Distribution

Dates: 16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries 078742-431017 Walmart AP1555

AP1640

AP1655 1/25/2021

3/07/2021

4/08/2021 GA, FL, NC and SC 1/31-2019 –

5/31/2019 12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries 051933-34784-7 Save-A-Lot AP 1700 4/22/2021

4/23/2021

4/24/2021 FL, NC, NY, TN, WI 5/5/2019 –

5/15/2019

Recalled Tipton mixed berries

The berries have been removed from stores. If you purchased the products, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.