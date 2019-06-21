Some Walmart frozen berries recalled for virus concerns

The berries were sold at Walmart and other retailers

by: WYTV Staff

(WYTV) – The FDA announced Thursday that some frozen blueberries sold at Walmart and other retailers are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.

FDA testing of the frozen blackberries from Georgia-based Alma Pak was reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported.

Specific lot information is as follows:

ProductUPC CodeRetailerLot NumberExpiry DateDistributed to
select stores in:		Distribution
Dates:
16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries078742-431017WalmartAP1555
AP1640
AP1655		1/25/2021
3/07/2021
4/08/2021		GA, FL, NC and SC1/31-2019 –
5/31/2019
12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries051933-34784-7Save-A-LotAP 17004/22/2021
4/23/2021
4/24/2021		FL, NC, NY, TN, WI5/5/2019 –
5/15/2019
The berries have been removed from stores. If you purchased the products, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

