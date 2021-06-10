Zero-waste iced tea company gains popularity in the Valley

(WKBN) – You may have seen this iced tea brand on the shelves at Walmart or Giant Eagle recently.

Milo’s Iced Tea has been gaining popularity in the Valley, however, it isn’t a new brand. In fact, the company is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The woman-owned company is known for finding ways to remain sustainable and eco-friendly. One of those ways is through zero-waste manufacturing.

“Ninety-nine percent of what’s brought into the Milo’s plant in the form of raw materials or packaging is recycled or reused,” said brand director Alison Pierce.

These raw materials are what make the bottles for their various products that people can buy in stores.

Milo’s Iced Tea can be found at Giant Eagle, Walmart, Dollar General and other grocery stores.