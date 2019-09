You can find Walt's Body shop on Rte. 7 in Columbiana

Get great deals on used cars at Walt’s Auto Body in Columbiana!

Watch the video above to learn about some of the great specials they are running right now.

See a complete list of cars available on the Walt’s Auto Body website.

Walt’s also has their own body shop on site that ensures that every vehicle put on the lot for sale is restored to top condition.

Walt’s also offers a 30 day warranty for cars sold that are 10 years old or less!

