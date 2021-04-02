Take a look inside new Planet Fitness at Southern Park Mall

Take a peak inside the new and improved Planet Fitness in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Planet Fitness in Boardman opened their new location inside Southern Park Mall Thursday.

Last week, employees were moving in equipment into the gym that is located near the JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings at the mall.

General Manager Terry Pitts told First News last week that they are really excited about their improved Black Card Spa, which includes tanning beds, hydro massage tables, massage chairs and their Total Body Enhancement machine.

Something new to the Black Card Spa at the club was the addition of hybrid tanning beds by Ergoline. These beds use red light and UV light to create a more natural-looking tan.

They closed their former location on Boardman-Canfield Road near Hitchcock Road on Monday to give them time to move everything into place.