Sharon’s Reyers Shoe Store moving across state line

Reyers has been located in downtown Sharon for 135 years

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the owners of the Reyers Shoe Store confirmed Monday that the store will soon be moving to the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

When contacted at the store this afternoon, owner Mark Jubelirer would only say Reyers is moving to the Eastwood Mall. He said more details would be released later.

Eastwood Mall spokesman Joe Bell could not confirm the relocation of Reyers to the mall. Bell said several deals are in the works, and announcements are expected sometime in June.

Reyers has been located in downtown Sharon for 135 years.

