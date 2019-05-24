Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom

Our family's been serving up classics and cold ones since 1945. Stop by for our famous broasted chicken, a slice of pizza, and much more. Elmton Restaurant was the first in Mahoning Valley to sell pizza out the door.

Come on in and visit the oldest pizza house in the Valley -- we can't wait to surprise you with our fare. Our menu includes our famous broasted chicken, pizza, burgers, and much more. We serve it all to folks and their families who come for the warmth, hospitality, and hearty meals they've come to know and love. Elmton Restaurant has been a hangout for many years for families after high school sporting events. A safe, relaxing come as you are atmosphere. A private room is also available for small parties.