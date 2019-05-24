Paladin Brewing

Paladin Brewery is more than just a local tavern, offering over 20 beers on tap with a calendar full of events to satisfy the entire family, including food trucks on site every Friday and Saturday all summer.

Paladin loves to host local fundraisers, give them a call to set it up. They will advertise your fundraiser for FREE and donate $1 for every beer sold to your charity during the event!

Phone number: 330-272-1494

Beers are also available to purchase to-go in 64, 32, and 12-ounce sizes.

The current ‘beer of the month’ is ‘Dreamsicle,’ a treat that tastes like summer itself.