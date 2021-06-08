New boutique in Farrell provides much more than shopping

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – There is a new place to shop in Mercer County that will also help families in need.

Providence Clothing Store & Boutique is at the Prince of Peace Center on Darr Avenue in Farrell.

The Furniture and Appliance Thrift Outlet at the center is also expanding.

Prince of Peace is an affiliate of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Erie.

Money earned by the stores assists families in crisis to make rent and utility payments throughout the year. The Shenango Valley Chamber also held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for both stores.

“The need here in mercer County is very great. We have seen an increase in our emergency assistance program, 48% since last year. We are servicing the under employed and the working poor,” said COE Jennifer Wallace.

Wallace says they have also seen an increase in their soup kitchen numbers.

The soup kitchen is held Monday and Wednesdays at the Prince of Peace Center from 2-4 p.m.