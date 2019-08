Save on Tam O'Shanter Golf Course today at 3PM!

Today at 3PM on MyValleyDeals Marketplace LIVE – get a special discounted offer for 18 holes and a cart for two people at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course!

Just go to MyValleyDeals.com or the MyValleyDeals Facebook page at 3PM today to learn more.

Click here to buy the discounted offer for Tam O’Shanter today at 3PM.

Learn more about Tam O’Shanter Golf Course on their website.

Learn more about how Tam O’Shanter is keeping their course environmentally-friendly here.