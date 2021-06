This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy’s sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. Fast-food chain Wendy’s Co. is changing the way it treats chickens and pigs used in its food in an effort to be more humane. The company’s animal welfare council said Friday, March 23, 2012, that one of its chicken suppliers, O.K. Foods Inc. of Ft. Smith, Ark., has started using a low-atmospheric pressure system that renders the chickens unconscious before the birds are handled by plant workers. The process, known as LAPS, is criticized by some animal welfare groups but replaces the industry standard practice of stunning chickens with electricity. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Wendy’s is celebrating summer with free Frosties.

On Fridays in June, you can place an order through Wendy’s mobile app or at the drive-thru.

You can also show the mobile offer at drive-thru through the app.

The promotion lasts through Friday, June 25.

The offer is for a small Frosty or Frosty-ccino.

If you haven’t had a Frosty-ccino, it’s a cold brew coffee made with vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream.

There’s no minimum order, but a purchase is required.