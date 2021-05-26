Healthy recipes for Indy 500-watching fuel

Put your Indy 500 menu planning in the fast lane with some healthy recipes this year.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing some recipes, all featuring and courtesy of POM Wonderful.

Korean Barbecue Tacos featuring Pomegranate Cucumber Kimchee

Ingredients for tacos:

1/4 cup juice from POM Wonderful Pomegranates or 1/4 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 lb. flank steak

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

4 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

6–8 tortillas 1 bunch cilantro, for garnish

1–2 limes, sliced into wedges for garnish

Ingredients for kimchee:

1/4 cup arils from POM Wonderful Pomegranates or 1/4 cup POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils

1 large English cucumber

4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon honey

3 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

3 green onions, green and white

1/2 small head radicchio, medium dice

1 oz. water

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chili powder

Directions for tacos:

Prepare fresh pomegranate juice, if necessary. (Cut 2–3 large POM Wonderful Pomegranates in half and juice them with a citrus reamer or juicer. Pour the mixture through a cheesecloth-lined strainer or sieve. Set the juice aside.) Assemble all wet and dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Pour over flank steak and marinate for a minimum of an hour. (Can be held overnight.) Remove flank steak from refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature when you start the outdoor grill, about 15 to 20 minutes prior to grilling. Grill flank steak until internal temperature reaches 140°F. Allow to rest for about 5 minutes and slice very thin against the grain. Reserve some of the cooking juices and drizzle back over cut flank steak.

Directions for kimchee:

Prepare fresh pomegranate arils, if necessary.** (Score 1 large POM Wonderful Pomegranate and place in a bowl of water. Break open the pomegranate under water to free the arils (seed sacs). The arils will sink to the bottom of the bowl and the membrane will float to the top. Sieve and put the arils in a separate bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup of the arils from fruit and set aside. (Refrigerate or freeze remaining arils for another use.) Slice cucumbers very thin, preferably on a mandolin, and place in a bowl. Assemble remaining ingredients in a bowl and toss with cucumbers. Allow to sit for 45 minutes. (Can be prepared a day in advance to really enhance flavors.)

To assemble:

Grill tortillas until warm and crisp. Place a layer of thinly sliced flank steak on each tortilla. Add Pomegranate-Cucumber Kimchee on top and drizzle a small amount of Sriracha. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro and lime wedge.

POM Spiced Rice with Turmeric and Dates

Ingredients for spiced rice:

½ cup POM POMS Fresh Arils , plus more for garnish

, plus more for garnish 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced ¼-inch

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

1½ cups basmati rice

3 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock

½ cup Medjool dates, pitted and chopped

½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

½ cup mint leaves, chopped

⅓ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Ingredients for dressing:

2 tablespoons POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Directions for rice:

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add the onion and allow to cook, stirring until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, cayenne (optional), salt and pepper. Allow to toast 30 seconds. Add the rice and stir to combine. Add stock and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and leave covered for 10 minutes.

Directions for dressing:

While the rice is resting, whisk POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and olive oil together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Fluff rice with a fork and stir in the dressing, dates, parsley, mint, and POM POMs Fresh Arils. Serve on a platter and sprinkle with extra POM POMS and toasted almonds.

POM Summer Breeze

Ingredients:

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

POM POMS Fresh Arils

½ cup lemonade

½ cup club soda

Crushed ice

Blueberries

Directions:

In a small pitcher combine POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, lemonade, and club soda. Add plenty of ice to two glasses and fill with drink mix. Garnish with a blueberry skewer and POM POMS Fresh Arils.

Pomegranate sangria

Ingredients:

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 cup POM POMS Fresh Arils

1 cup apple juice, chilled

½ cup calvados, chilled

3 12-oz. bottles hard cider

1 red apple, thinly sliced

1 green apple, thinly sliced

1 small orange, thinly sliced

Garnish: rosemary sprigs

Directions: