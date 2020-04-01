FREE delivery now at Los Gallos

Los Gallos is still open for business! Call 1 of our 3 Locations today for Take-out or FREE delivery. Now offering a Party-To-Go Menu to feed the entire family. We will bring the party to you!

Boardman location:

North Lima location:

Bedford location:

Due to the current Coronavirus health concern, all Los Gallos Restaurants are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our customers.

We are following all guidelines required by The State of Ohio and have increased our own Sanitizing and Disinfectant policies to help eliminate risks.

‘At this time I would like to express to all my customers how grateful I have been for your continued support. I wish everyone the best and my prayers are with you and your families. As it is said, This too shall pass. Please, everyone, take care.’ – Israel Zambrano

In an effort to fight this battle, Los Gallos offers more ways to feed the community.

