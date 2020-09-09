Find ‘a hidden little paradise’ at Another Round Bar and Grille in Boardman

Another Round Bar and Grille is serving up delicious meals for everyone to enjoy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyDeals) – Looking for a place to eat that not only has delicious food, but also a great view?

In Boardman, you will find Another Round Bar and Grille, located off of Western Reserve Road at the Reserve Run Golf Course.

“We’re buried in here off the road a little bit, you don’t see us too much when you drive by, but those that come back here definitely see what we have to offer, and it’s just like a hidden little paradise out here,” said General Manager Mike Ferranti.

Though the restaurant is located at the Reserve Run Golf Course, it is not limited to just golfers.

“We tend to serve golfers a lot because they are here, but everybody off the streets is welcome,” said Ferranti.

“The Cuban for instance, we make everything in house. We slow roast the pork with our own, sort of blend of herbs and spices, then slice it down,” said Head Chef Jake Granitto. “The burger meat, we just get standard 80/20 cuts, seasoned ourselves.”

“That (Cuban sandwich) was, you know, the first thing I put on the menu when we reopened and I made sure that was on the top of the list,” said Granitto.

Currently, the restaurant is not taking reservations.

Another Round Bar and Grille is also offering a carryout option. To place an order, call (330) 758-3317.