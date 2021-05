You may have seen the commercials for our newest way to save you money while supporting local business in the Valley.

On MyValleyDeals.com, you can find over a dozen free coupons that you can use and all you need is your smartphone.

Here is exactly how to get there:

Open your phone and go to the web browser (for iPhone users, the default will be Safari, Android users, Google Chrome is the default. Type into the search bar MyValleyDeals.com.