Developed on the rolling hills of Firestone Farms, the original homestead of Harvey Firestone, this golf adventure combines awesome panoramic views of our 84 acre lake, plush fairways, over fifty bunkers, and five sets of tees which challenge golfers of all abilities. With a layout that is second to none in the area, well-manicured conditions, affordable pricing, and a very friendly staff, The Links at Firestone Farms is sure to exceed all of your expectation.

Designed by Brian Huntley and recognized by Golf Digest in 2003 as the best new affordable public golf course in the State of Ohio and ranked ninth nationally, The Links at Firestone Farms offers all the amenities and conditioning of a top-ranked facility without the high price. Our features include a full-size driving range with grass tees and state of the art all season mats, a chipping and putting green, golf lessons, fully equipped electric riding carts, a fully stocked pro shop, and a snack bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our par-72 layout and five sets of tees allow you to play the golf course as short as 5138 yards or as long as 7207 yards. The front nine weaves in and out of the beautiful Firestone Farms complex, and the back nine offers a unique rustic wildlife view including our 84 acre lake. Although the two nines have their unique challenges, our layout allows them to blend into one great setting to experience golf at its finest.

If you would like to enjoy a round of golf on a championship layout, great conditions, friendly staff and with plenty of rustic views and wildlife experiences, The Links at Firestone Farms is the place you should visit.

Website: http://www.linksatfirestonefarms.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLinksatFirestoneFarms/

Book a Tee-Time online: https://www.linksatfirestonefarms.com/bookteetimes (hyperlink)

View our rates: https://www.linksatfirestonefarms.com/golf-course/rates (hyperlink)

