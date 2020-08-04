Enjoy 1/2 Off Appetiser

Another Round is the ideal place to kick back and enjoy a bite to eat and a cold drink after a round of golf. Beautiful views, friendly and relaxed atmosphere, and great food make for the perfect spot to unwind. Even if you’re not golfing, come join us for lunch, dinner on the deck, or for some live music throughout the Summer.

Looking for a spot to host your next event? Another Round is available for private parties throughout the year:

Showers, Receptions, Company Parties, Graduations, Birthday Parties, and more…

COVID-19 Update: Currently the restaurant at Reserve Run is Open with State restrictions in place and tables separated by 6ft. We are currently offering a new A la Cart menu with some of your old favorites as well as some new delicious options. We will be adding and adjusting as the season moves on, see our menu online for the most recent updates.

Call us at (330) 758-3317 or email AnotherRound@ReserveRunGolf.com to get more information or to book your special event.

Hours: Monday – Saturday : 11:30am – 8:00pm Sunday : 11:30am – 4:00pm

Website: https://www.reserverungolf.com/restaurant

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReserveRunGolfCourse

Click on coupon below to print or redeem on your mobile phone.