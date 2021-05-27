Dollywood adds drone light show, dance party to fireworks finale

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – From dance parties to drones and fireworks to fireflies, Dollywood is planning to make summer nights a little sweeter.

Sweet Summer Nights is a multisensory light show that “creates a symphony of light in the sky” above the theme park. Performances are scheduled each evening during the park’s summer celebration, from June 25 to July 31.

“While Great Smoky Mountains National Park already is well known for its synchronous fireflies, guests at Dollywood can enjoy their own synchronized performance this summer as Intel Drone Light Shows launches hundreds of drones into the sky for a spectacular nighttime experience,” Dollywood announced Thursday.

Visitors returning to Dollywood this summer will notice several changes after off-season renovations.

The show will use nearly 400 drones to animate the Dollywood-centric story. The drone performance is integrated into a musically choreographed fireworks show that the park says will create “a visual and audial event of epic proportions.”

Purpose-built for light shows, each drone is less than a foot in diameter, weighs less than a pound, and can produce more than 4 billion color combinations. With the ability to create dynamic shapes and animations, each drone serves as a pixel of light that illuminates the night sky.

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, the celebration begins at Wildwood Grove with a dance party hosted by a DJ and featuring Dollywood dancers. The drones will launch as the party nears its finale.

Intel Drone Light Shows has performed on some of the world’s largest stages, including the Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl.

For more information about Dollywood’s 2021 season, operating calendars, and more, visit the Dollywood website or download the Dollywood app.