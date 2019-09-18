Coupon: Save $10 on DOYO LIve Digital Marketing + Interactive Design Conference

Use promo code WKBN to save $10 on tickets

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WKBN and WYTV are proud sponsors of the 2019 DOYO Live Digital Marketing + Interactive Design Conference, presented by iSynergy October 17-18 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

You can save $10 on this year’s conference by signing up using the promo code: WKBN

DOYO Live will have some of the top minds in marketing and business today. Our keynotes and breakout sessions feature talks with interactive question and answer sessions on the how-to’s of marketing.

  • Dynamic Speakers – Keynotes & Breakout Sessions
  • Keynote by Joe Pulizzi
  • Deep Dive Workshops – Optional half-day deep dive workshops on day one
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Music, Video & Fun
  • FREE Swag
  • Parties – Kickoff pre-party and after-party

Free parking available on site!

Purchase tickets today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

