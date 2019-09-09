Coupon: Get FREE appetizer

Forty10 Bar & Grille opened its doors in April of 2017. The Mackos Family helped the original owner with the opening concept and as of December of 2017, we took over as sole owners and operators! Our family has been in the industry for nearly 20 years. With Shawn as the Executive Chef, Shannon the General Manager, Megan the Bar Manager, and Kristy the Head Server, it only made sense for the crew to jump at the opportunity to become owners. Our sister Kayla and her husband Albert have also joined the the team. We truly are a family owned and operated restaurant. Whether it’s greeting you when you first walk in or making your food in the kitchen or drink at the bar, one of us is always in the building!

The next generation has already stepped in as well, with Megan’s son bussing tables and running food on the weekends. We pride ourselves in amazing creative food and high customer service standards. We try to make everyone that enters our doors feel like family! So come on in, have a seat, and let us make you feel right at home.

-Shannon, Kristy, Megan, Kayla, & Shawn

Click on coupon below to print or redeem on your mobile phone.