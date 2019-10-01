Coupon: Fat Axxes – 25% first hour individual person OR Lane rental

Youngstown’s all new high intensity axe throwing experience is here now with Fat Axxes! A unique and engaging activity like you’ve never seen before. Grab a lane and bring your BEAST. We’ve been waiting for you. Train like a pro and learn proper axe handling techniques and refine your skills in games of accuracy against your friends and family. Focus your competitive edge to become the Top Axxe. But most importantly, HAVE FUN!

Enjoy Fat Axxes for anything from a unique date, a fun night out with friends or to challenge your family and co-workers alike to a contest of skill. Why Axe Throwing? WHY NOT? Competitive axe throwing is the fastest growing indoor sport for a reason. Where else can you, family, friends or co-workers hurl a sharpened blade at a safe target for the sake of competition? Fun and unforgettable. Book Today!

