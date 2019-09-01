Coupon: BOGO Pedicure

Treat yourself and someone special to a Pedicure with Maureen at Salon Ruberto!

Salon Ruberto is one of the top Salon’s in the Youngstown Valley. Book a full day of glamorous salon treatments and enjoy getting primped and polished at Salon Ruberto in Girard. Refresh and rediscover the natural beauty of your hair with a customized hair treatment. The professional nail care services at this salon will leave you with long-lasting, beautiful nails.

Salon Ruberto makes it easy to keep up on all the hottest looks and styles…all you have to do is call 330-545-4247 today!

Click on coupon below to print or redeem on you mobile phone.