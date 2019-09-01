Coupon: BOGO Pedicure

MyValleyDeals

Treat yourself and someone special to a Pedicure with Maureen at Salon Ruberto!

Posted: / Updated:

Salon Ruberto is one of the top Salon’s in the Youngstown Valley. Book a full day of glamorous salon treatments and enjoy getting primped and polished at Salon Ruberto in Girard. Refresh and rediscover the natural beauty of your hair with a customized hair treatment. The professional nail care services at this salon will leave you with long-lasting, beautiful nails.

Salon Ruberto makes it easy to keep up on all the hottest looks and styles…all you have to do is call 330-545-4247 today!

Click on coupon below to print or redeem on you mobile phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com