Coupon: BOGO medium Smoothie

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar is your destination for the best smoothies around. Why? Because we use real fruit and real fruit and vegetable juices in our smoothies. Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar has over 30 REAL fruit smoothies to choose from and every one of them comes with one free enhancer. You can also create your own custom fruit and veggie juice combo at one of our over 30 convenient locations. And while you’re at Pulp, try some of our amazingly beneficial Wheatgrass shots. Some locations are offering our new Veggies ‘n Greens smoothies. Be sure to check in-store when you visit.

We also offer party trays, featuring our delicious, fresh made wraps and healthy salads. Ask your local store about delivery options and seasonal specialty items.

Click on coupon below to print or redeem on you mobile phone.