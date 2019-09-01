Coupon: $5.00 off Boutique item

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique in Boardman is a Vegan café, gift shop and knitting lounge. We have delicious VEGAN Foods; Salads, Soups, Burgers, Bowls and More – Organic Teas and Coffees, Smoothies, Desserts

Try our new delish lentil soup, amazing vegan burgers and don’t forget our fantastic peanut butter pie for dessert!

Southwest quinoa bowl topped with house made organic grilled tempeh, diced cucumbers and tomatoes, house made ranch dressing, and green onions. Everything made with the freshest ingredients, all homemade dressings and soups…everything made from scratch. The Vegan Burgers are amazing; just named as one of the Top Ten Vegan Burgers in the US! Add a side and a smoothie to complete your meal but be sure to save some room for dessert or get it to go. Molten Chocolate Lava Cake, Coconut Cupcakes, Carrot Cake…can we say, “Yes Please!”

After dining, make sure to browse our EXQUISITE YARN COLLECTION and KNITTING CLASSES. Great gift ideas for that special someone in your life and while you’re there, be sure to sign up for one of our popular knitting classes.

Exquisite Yarns – Artistic Gifts – Bath and Body Care, Eco-Fashion, Jewelry, Books, Candles, and so much more! The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro & Boutique is a locally owned business that’s making the world a better place.

