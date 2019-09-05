Coupon: $3.00 off

Enjoy all of your favorite selections for less at Little Greek Fresh Grill.

Passion– We are passionate about bringing fresh, flavorful and fabulous food to all our guests and hire for like-minded people who are just as positively passionate about Little Greek, our quality menu items, and outstanding customer service. We love coming to work and serving hand-crafted Greek food!

Integrity– We believe that you should receive the freshest meal every time you come to Little Greek Fresh Grill. We entrust our team members with the integrity of crafting food that you’ll love to share with your families.

Constant Improvement– We are constantly improving through feedback provided by our guests and team members with our recipes, décor, technology, marketing, customer service, and everything in between.

Operation Excellence– We are committed to our guests and team members that we provide you with the best ingredients and fresh products so that we are always operating at our best.

Giving Back– We are committed to giving back to the community that supports us. We believe that helping those in our community brings everyone together. Through our charitable events such as Stephen Strives, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and School Spirit events to name a few. We work with Non-Profits to help raise money for their causes.

