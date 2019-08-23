Coupon: $100 off Mohawk flooring

Satolli Carpet & Floor Covering is much more than a flooring store. They offer thousands of carpet color and style options. In addition, there are hundreds of wood look luxury vinyl floors, solid and engineered hardwood floors, sheet vinyl, vinyl tile, ceramic tile and more. Offering competitive pricing and an enormous selection in a beautiful, convenient showroom,

Satolli Carpet & Floor Covering is the best choice for any of your flooring needs from a single room to the entire house. Their installation and sales staff are second to none! Be sure to check out the many five star positive reviews on line and then see for yourself by visiting the store. Learn more by visiting www.SatolliCarpet.com

Click on the coupon below to print or redeem on your mobile phone.