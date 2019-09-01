Coupon: 10% off food bill

Homemade, traditional, rustic Italian food in a casual and elegant atmosphere.

We provide seating for 100 guests, which allow us to give personal attention to each customer. Chef John Marino uses traditional, classic recipes with modern French-style techniques to create a unique blend of beautifully presented Mediterranean dishes.

Our menu encompasses an array of different types of entrees. Not only do they offer classics such as chicken marsala, lasagna and veal parmigiana, they also have expanded their menu to include the finest hand-cut steaks and chops, fresh seafood and specialty salads.

The most popular dishes are the pork rotolini, which is a tenderloin stuffed with prosciutto, Italian cheeses and sautéed greens in a sherry wine sauce, veal Capri, which is sautéed veal with baby eggplant and mozzarella cheese in a light marinara sauce, and/or the stuffed salmon, which is pink salmon stuffed with greens and whitefish in a butter-cream sauce.

Don’t forget to ask about our homemade bread and rolls. Mama Marino makes them fresh each and every morning and are available for purchase anytime. Find out why they’re the best in town!

Marino’s, which has been operating at 5423 Mahoning Avenue since 1979, recently changed their name from Marino’s Restaurant to Marino’s Italian Café.

