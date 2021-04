The 12,000 square foot outdoor venue is open 24 hours a day

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WYTV) – Thistledown Casino and Racetrack near Cleveland now has a new option for gamblers — outdoor gambling.

It opened its new outdoor experience Wednesday.

The 12,000 square foot, two-story outdoor patio features 250 video terminals.

There’s also a bar overlooking the top floor of the patio.

That outdoor venue is open 24 hours a day.