Cedar Point announces changes to mask requirements, other health guidelines

(WKBN) – Cedar Point is getting ready to reopen for the 2021 season with some changes to last year’s health guidelines and mask requirements.

This year, face coverings will not be required while outside, but must be worn indoors. Though face coverings are still recommended while on rides, it is no longer a requirement.

To maintain social distancing, the park announced there will be limited capacity inside the parks. All guests will need to have made a reservation in advance.

Reservations must be made for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores.

Other changes from last year include discontinuing temperature checks and instead associates will ask guests to confirm no one in their party has been exposed to or experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past 10 days.

Visit Cedar Point’s website for a full explanation of reopening protocols.

Cedar Point reopens for the 2021 season Friday, May 14.