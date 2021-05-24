Cat food recalled for possible salmonella contamination

(WTAJ) – Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain cat food products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Per a release from the U.S. Drug & Food Administration, the risk was discovered from a routine state surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The company, out of California, distributes products nationwide via both retail and online distribution.

Below are the products that have been recalled. No customer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date, and no other Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. products are impacted by this recall.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread the infection to other animals and humans in the household.

Salmonella can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the contaminated product.