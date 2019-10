Experience comfortable car buying at Car Culture located on Route 422 in Warren.

Car Culture is a premium pre-owned dealership that typically houses between 65-75 cars on the lot available for purchase.

Watch the video above to learn about some of the vehicles available today.

Looking to save a few bucks? Several of the cars in the video above have been given the ‘good deal’ stamp by third-party car website cargurus.com.

For more information on current inventory, visit carculture422.com.