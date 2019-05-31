Sam's Wedge Inn
Since 1967, Sam's Wedge Inn has been a staple of Mahoning Valley, and we are proud to continue the tradition as Austintown's Local Bar & Grille. Reopened in November 2018, Sam's features a full bar and wine list, a wide selection of craft and domestic beers on draft and in bottles, and a menu featuring classic American pub-style fare. From Happy Hour to our rotating dinner features and monthly Burger Battle (you create and pick the winners!), you'll surely find the special that's right for you.
Our location can accommodate parties of all sizes, whether you're stopping in for a beer after work, to catch a game with friends, or Sunday dinner with the family. However you choose to experience us, Sam's Wedge Inn is at your service!
