Bruno Brothers Pizza opens up Bar Bruno in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyDeals) – The Bruno Brothers have expanded their operations in Boardman to include a brand new bar side of the restaurant.

You might miss the new, second entrance to the bar. It is right next door to the original entrance, however, you can enter the bar inside through the main entrance.

The expansion includes a new menu featuring food and drinks exclusive to dine-in guests.

The Bruno Brothers have sold beer and wine for nearly a decade, but wanted to create a different atmosphere for people dining in.

“We’re offering little bit different items to the menu, including our full Bruno Brothers Pizza menu, which you can order on this (bar) side,” said owner Emil Bruno.

Some top sellers on the new menu include various flat breads and an appetizer they call “Italian salsa”. These items are exclusive to guests dining at the restaurant and are not offered for take-out.

Guests dining in can also enjoy various alcoholic selections from the full bar, including beer on tap, wine and sangria.

The wine is imported from Italy. Bar Bruno offers four different wines: a red, rosé, white and sparkling.

“We do the wine in peaches. So if you come in and get a glass of wine, we add fresh-sliced peaches to it, which is something we do every Sunday dinner. Kind of like our tradition at home,” said Bruno.

The Bruno Brothers also have locations in Austintown and Poland, however their location in Boardman is exclusive to Bar Bruno.

Bar Bruno and Bruno Brothers Pizza is located at 8381 Market Street in Boardman.