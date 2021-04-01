Boardman Meijer has an official opening date

MyValleyDeals

The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across northeast Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is an opening date for the new Meijer location in Boardman.

The new store will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across northeast Ohio.

It will feature groceries, fresh produce, a bakery, and meat and deli items.

There will also be a floral area and garden center.

Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for customers and employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com