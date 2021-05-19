YSU President Jim Tressel accepts one-of-a-kind donation

Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown presented something one-of-a-kind as a donation to the university May 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special donation was underway at Youngstown State University at noon today.

Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown donated a brand new Chevy Bolt to the university’s Center for Workforce Innovation and Education.

The Chevy Bolt is an all-electric vehicle that started selling in 2016. This particular Bolt has one-of-a-kind graphics designed by YSU students.

It will be used as a sort-of rolling billboard when staff visits local community organizations, schools and career and technical centers.

“This is the future of where the Valley is heading. This is the hope for our youth, for those who are maybe underemployed, displaced in the current workplace, where we have a future here with the electric vehicle industry,” said Jennifer Oddo from YSU.

Greenwood is also donating $100,000 to the new Excellence Training Center, which is set to open this July.

The ETC is a partnership between YSU, Eastern Gateway Community College, Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull County Career and Technical Centers, the Youngstown Business Incubator and NCDMM/America Makes.

ETC is a workforce education and research center focusing on advanced manufacturing and will include traditional and non-traditional certifications and industry recognized credentials.