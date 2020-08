For a complete list of available used inventory, visit StadiumGM.com today

(MyValleyCars) – The Auto Marketplace is on the road again, this time in Salem for a look at what Stadium GM has to offer.

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between a used car and a ‘GM Certified’ used car? You’ll find that answer and more in the video above.

For a complete list of available used inventory, visit StadiumGM.com today.