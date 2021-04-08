My Valley Cars: Packard Museum Motorcycles April 2021

f you like to ride with two wheels, this is a must-see segment

(MyValleyCars) – WOW! What a trip through time we were taken on through the history of motorcycles at the Packard Museum in Warren.

“Roll Your Own” features 30 different bikes assembled in a salute to the men and women whose hands-on efforts preserve motorcycle history. Some of the bikes in the exhibit were restored by their owners to pristine, original condition while others started out as pieces and parts before being transformed into unique, one-of -a kind machines.

To schedule a tour, visit The National Packard Museum online.